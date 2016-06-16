Iron ore has stabilised

Photo by Chung Sung-Jun/Getty Images

Iron ore prices stabilised on Wednesday, recording a small gain having fallen by more than 4% on Tuesday.

According to Metal Bulletin, the spot price for benchmark 62% fines rose by 0.16%, or 8 cents, to $50.65 a tonne, leaving the price gain so far this year at 16.2%.

Suggesting that the upside momentum may accelerate on Thursday, Chinese iron ore futures recorded solid gains in overnight trade, rallying by 1.12% according to pricing from the Dalian Commodities Exchange.

Trade in futures markets will resume at 11am AEST.

