Iron ore had a slow start to the week

Photo by Feng Li/Getty Images

The iron ore price barely moved overnight.

The spot price for benchmark 62% fines fell 8 cents, or 0.14%, to $56.66 a tonne according to Metal Bulletin.

It was the second consecutive fall, having hit a six-week high on Thursday last week.

Pointing to the possibility of a further decline this evening, Chinese iron ore futures dipped overnight with the most actively traded January 2016 contract on the Dalian commodities exchange falling 0.13% to 384 yuan.

Trading in Dalian will resume this morning at 11am AEST.

