Iron ore got walloped again

Iron ore prices were thumped again on Monday, continuing to unravel having hit a two-year high less than two weeks ago.

But the losing streak may be about to come to an end.

According to Metal Bulletin, the spot price for benchmark 62 fines slumped by 3.37% to $70.34 a tonne, taking its decline from November 1 to 11.9%.

Year to date it has still gained 61.4%.

Both lower and higher grade ores also fell, albeit to a lesser degree than the price for benchmark ore.

The move in spot markets followed another decline in Chinese iron ore futures, seeing its decline from the highs seen last Monday to close to 20%.

However, that move was reversed overnight, potentially laying the foundation for a bounce in spot markets this evening.

The January 2017 iron ore future traded on the Dalian Commodities Exchange roared higher, jumping 3.38% to 566.5 yuan.

There were also some crazy moves seen in coking coal and coke futures which closed with gains of 4.1% and 3.8% respectively.

Rebar futures were the one exception to the rule, adding just 0.2% to 2,742 yuan.

Paul Hissey and Alexander Hislop, analysts at the Royal Bank of Canada, suggest the wild gyrations — often in the same direction — reflects the “financialisation” of bulk commodity futures in China, allowing for speculation, rather than fundamentals, to dictate price direction.

“The continued maturity of futures markets for bulk commodities and reluctance to invest in other asset classes have at times pushed investors into commodities, when previously this avenue may not have been available,” the pair wrote on Monday.

On the wild moves in bulk commodity futures in recent months, Hissey and Hislop say that it’s unlikely the fundamentals for each metal have changed so rapidly, and in synchronisation, in such a short amount of time.

“We take this as a financial movement, which by extension may unwind just as fast should the environment change again.”

Trade in Chinese commodity futures will resume at Midday AEDT.

