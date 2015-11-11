Iron ore futures slip

Sandra Mu/Getty Images

There was no iron ore spot pricing released overnight due to the Deepavali holiday in Singapore.

On Monday the spot price for benchmark 62% fines rose 3 cents to $48.21 a tonne according to Metal Bulletin, leaving the year-to-date loss at 32.3%.

Chinese iron ore futures did next to nothing in overnight trade. The most actively traded January 2016 contract on the Dalian Commodities Exchange fell by 0.14% to 347.5 yuan.

Trade in Dalian will resume at 12pm AEDT. Spot pricing will follow at 10pm AEDT this evening.

