Iron ore finished last week lower

The spot iron ore price slipped on Friday with benchmark 62% fines falling 28 cents, or 0.49%, to $56.74 a tonne according to Metal Bulletin.

On Thursday it jumped by 1.26%, taking the spot price for benchmark 62% grade ore to a six-week high of $57.02 a tonne.

In futures trade on Friday evening, the most actively traded January 2016 contract on the Dalian commodities exchange rose by one yuan, or 0.26%, to 386 yuan.

Trade in Dalian will resume this morning at 11am AEST.

