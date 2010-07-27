Dry Bulk Commodity Forwards Are Surging On Expectations Of A Rebound

Iron ore forwards have had an extremely strong week, according to data from the Iron Ore & Steel Derivatives Association.
August 2010 forwards have had the largest gains, indicating expectations of a near-term rebound:
Despite concerns about Chinese demand growth, higher stockpiles of steel, a global growth slow-down, and Chinese plans to consolidate its steel industry into fewer players, iron ore and steel are rallying.
Where there’s demand for steel, there’s demand for many other commodities as well.
There’s also demand for ships. This, combined with a stabilised Baltic Dry Index and today’s overall stock market rally, means it’s a sea of green for dry bulk stocks today.
August & September could get interesting for the commodities space.
Source: Iron Ore & Steel Derivatives Association
