Dry Bulk Commodity Forwards Are Surging On Expectations Of A Rebound

Iron ore forwards have had an extremely strong week, according to data from the Iron Ore & Steel Derivatives Association.



August 2010 forwards have had the largest gains, indicating expectations of a near-term rebound:

Despite concerns about Chinese demand growth, higher stockpiles of steel, a global growth slow-down, and Chinese plans to consolidate its steel industry into fewer players, iron ore and steel are rallying.

Where there’s demand for steel, there’s demand for many other commodities as well.

There’s also demand for ships. This, combined with a stabilised Baltic Dry Index and today’s overall stock market rally, means it’s a sea of green for dry bulk stocks today.

August & September could get interesting for the commodities space.

The iron ore forward curve Source: Iron Ore & Steel Derivatives Association Spot price index for iron ore Source: Iron Ore & Steel Derivatives Association Also rebounding: Steel (HRC, Rebar, and Wire Rod) forwards' 1-week performance Source: Iron Ore & Steel Derivatives Association The steel forward curve Source: Iron Ore & Steel Derivatives Association There has been a spike in volume Source: Iron Ore & Steel Derivatives Association Source: Iron Ore & Steel Derivatives Association Source: Iron Ore & Steel Derivatives Association Steel capacity utilization could tighten and rise going forward Source: Iron Ore & Steel Derivatives Association The rebound has come despite growing steel stockpiles. Source: Iron Ore & Steel Derivatives Association We'd say keep an eye on steel companies and commodities producers. Source: Iron Ore & Steel Derivatives Association

