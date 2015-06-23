Iron ore clings to $60 a tonne as prices slide again

Quinn Rooney/Getty Images

The spot iron ore price, amidst thin trade due to a public holiday in China, slumped further on Monday.

According to Metal Bulletin’s iron ore index the spot price for 62% fines slid $1.34, or 2.2%, to $60.02 a tonne.

Having hit a multi-month high of $65.61 on June 11 the spot price has now fallen by 8.52%. Year-to-date the decline currently sits at 15.8%.

Following a holiday on Monday Dalian iron ore futures will resume trading at 11am AEST.

