Someone Is Making And Selling 3D-Printed Iron Man Suits For $US35,000

A new crowdfunding campaign has launched to satisfy your inner child.

The Next Web reports that the Iron Man Factory is building replicas of the Mark III suit seen in the movies.

The armour will be wearable, but won’t be fully functional. However, there will be a few cool features. This version of the Mark III has metallic joints, a removable faceplate, and a light-up LED system powered by AAA batteries.

While you won’t be able to take flight, you’ll have enough of an arsenal to make believe you’re fighting the forces of evil.

The cost will differ for certain types of the suit. TechCrunch writes that separate segments of the suits are priced differently. A basic mould of the suit will be $US1,900. Backers need to pledge $US1,800 to get their hands on a helmet, while a full 3D printed model is priced at $US35,000.

The delivery time for the first two offerings will take three or four months while the more expensive option would arrive between six and eight months. Check out the video below to see it in action.

