Disney is working on its first Marvel ride, but you'll have to visit Hong Kong to see it

Disney/Marvel After years of development, the Iron Man Experience will come to Disneyland Hong Kong in 2016.

Disney announced plans to expand its theme parks over the next few years at its biannual fan event D23 this weekend.

In addition to several new “Star Wars” attractions, the company announced several other projects it’s working on including a much-anticipated Marvel ride.

However, if you want to check it out, you’ll have to head to Hong Kong Disneyland.

That’s where the Iron Man Experience will debut in 2016.

Check it out below.

