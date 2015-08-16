Disney is working on its first Marvel ride, but you'll have to visit Hong Kong to see it

Disney/MarvelAfter years of development, the Iron Man Experience will come to Disneyland Hong Kong in 2016.
Disney announced plans to expand its theme parks over the next few years at its biannual fan event D23 this weekend.
In addition to several new “Star Wars” attractions, the company announced several other projects it’s working on including a much-anticipated Marvel ride.
However, if you want to check it out, you’ll have to head to Hong Kong Disneyland.
That’s where the Iron Man Experience will debut in 2016.
Check it out below.
Set to open in Disneyland Hong Kong in 2016, the Iron Man Experience will be the first Marvel attraction to be at any Disney theme park.
Disney/Marvel
The attraction will put guests in Iron Man's shoes as they soar above the streets and through the Hong Kong skies.
Disney/Marvel
Riders will head to the Stark Expo where they will board the Iron Wing to battle Avengers nemesis Hydra with Iron Man.
Disney/Marvel
The project has been in the works for a while. First announced in late 2013, the Iron Man experience will be located in Hong Kong Disneyland's Tomorrowland. Fans will also be able to see how Tony Stark's Iron Man suit has evolved over time. Here's a mock-up of how the exhibit will look.
Disney/Marvel
Afterward, fans will also be able to do a meet and greet with Iron Man where they can take photos with the Avenger.
Disney/Marvel
