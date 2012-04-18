Watch Iron Man and Thor Destroy Each Other In This New 'Avengers' Clip

Finally, some action from “The Avengers.”



After a clip of Scarlett Johansson taking down some military interrogators, we’re now getting not one, but two peeks at a few of the other “Avengers.”

In the first clip, Iron Man (Robert Downey Jr) and Thor‘s (Chris Hemsworth) hot-headed egos go toe to toe in a test of brute strength. Not surprising, since we’ve been seeing hints of this brawl building up since the first teasers.

The latter offers Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson) having it out with villain Loki (Tom Hiddleston). Enter some witty side comments while dissing the team he assembled.

“The Avengers” hits theatres May 4.

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Now, see what “The Walking Dead” would look like as a sitcom>

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.