Photos From The 'Iron Man 3' Promotion In Which Actors Entered A theatre With Guns

The Goodrich Capital 8 theatre in Jefferson City, Missouri, thought it would be a really great idea to “entertain” customers who had come to see Iron Man 3, that it hired a bunch of cosplay actors to dress up as the titular character, and an entourage of gun-toting, body-armour wearing “S.H.I.E.L.D.” agents from the movie.



In the era following the massacre at a screening of Dark Knight Rises in Aurora, Colo., what could possibly go wrong by having a bunch of people walking around a cinema holding replica automatic weapons?

The theatre has since apologized for upsetting its customers, and insisted it was not a publicity stunt. Here are some images of the event from Imgur:

