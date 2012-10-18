'Iron Man' Actor Admits He's Never Seen The Movie

Photo: Getty Images /Tim Whitby

“Iron Man,” is undoubtedly one of the most popular superhero film franchises. Both films combined have grossed more than $1 billion worldwide. However, not everyone has seen the film.In particular, one of the movie’s actors.



Paul Bettany, who voices Tony Stark’s IA system J.A.R.V.I.S., told Digital Spy he has never watched any of the films, nor has any interest in doing so.

“I have no idea what those movies are like, said Bettany. “My kids love them. My kids have seen them. It’s not because of any snobbish-ness. It’s just not my thing … no disrespect Marvel.”

However, Iron Man’s Tony Stark shouldn’t feel stiffed. Bettany said he doesn’t watch many of his films.

“I’ve never seen one of them, but that’s not because … there’s a bunch of my movies I’m in physically that I haven’t seen. This just happens to be one of them.”

Still, it creates a minor problem for the actor when dealing with fans of his character since he has no idea what they’re talking about.

Watch the clip from the interview below:



SEE ALSO: Sean Astin never knew about ‘The Lord of the Rings’ before cast in the film >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.