Photos From The Star-Studded 'Iron Man 3' World Premiere

Aly Weisman

Celebrities gathered at the El Capitan Theatre in Hollywood Wednesday night for the premiere of Walt Disney Pictures’ highly anticipated “Iron Man 3,” opening in theatres May 3.

Gwyneth Paltrow, who plays Pepper Potts in the Marvel franchise, stunned in an Antonio Berardi dress that covered her front …

Gwyneth Paltrow Iron Man 3 Premiere 2013

But left very little to the imagination from the side:

Gwyneth Paltrow Iron Man Premiere 2013

“Avengers” director Joss Whedon didn’t get quite as dressed up:

Joss Whedon Iron Man 3 Premiere

Jon Favreau directed the first two “Iron Man” films and plays character Happy Hogan in the third instalment :

Jon Favreau Iron Man 3 Premiere

Shane Black — who previously directed the “Lethal Weapon” franchise — directed “Iron Man 3.”

Shane Black Iron Man 3 Premiere

“Thor” actress Kat Dennings showed up to support her Marvel family:

Kat Dennings Iron Man 3 premiere

Rebecca Hall plays new character Maya Henson, a scientist, in “Iron Man 3”:

Rebecca Hall Iron Man 3 premiere

Stan Lee created the entire Marvel franchise:

Stan Lee Iron Man 3 premiere

Robert Downey Jr. arrived to the premiere in a red Audi convertible:

Robert Downey Jr Iron Man 3 premiere audi

The “Iron Man” star posed with his wife, Susan Downey:

Robert Downey Jr wife iron man 3 premiere

And signed tons of autographs:

Robert Downey Jr autograph Iron Man 3 premiere

Before he could finally reunite with co-star Gwyneth Paltrow on the red carpet!

Gwyneth Paltrow Robert Downey Jr Iron Man 3 Premiere

“Thor” actress Jaimie Alexander arrived with her “Twilight” actor boyfriend, Peter Facinelli.

Jaimie Alexander Peter Facinelli Iron Man 3 Premiere

Don Cheadle, who plays James Rhodes in the film, posed with Andy Garcia:

Don Cheadle Andy Garcia Iron Man 3 premiere

Actress Stephanie Szostak plays Ellen Brandt in the film:

Screen Shot 2013 04 25 at 12.19.41 PM

Actor Guy Pearce plays scientist Aldrich Killian:

Guy Pearce Iron Man 3 premiere

Sir Ben Kingsley plays a villain named The Mandarin.

Ben Kingsley Iron Man 3 premiere

Zachary Levi, who plays Fandral in the upcoming “Thor” sequel, cleaned up to hit the red carpet:

Zachary Levi Iron Man 3 premiere

“Avengers” actress Cobie Smulders matched her dress to the carpet:

Cobie Smulders Iron Man 3 premiere

Disney star Bella Thorne donned a two-piece gown:

Bella Thorne Iron Man 3 premiere

But 11-year-old “Iron Man 3” actor Ty Simpkins stole the show:

Ty Simpkins Iron Man 3 Premiere

