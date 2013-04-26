Photos From The Star-Studded 'Iron Man 3' World Premiere

Celebrities gathered at the El Capitan Theatre in Hollywood Wednesday night for the premiere of Walt Disney Pictures’ highly anticipated “Iron Man 3,” opening in theatres May 3.



Gwyneth Paltrow, who plays Pepper Potts in the Marvel franchise, stunned in an Antonio Berardi dress that covered her front …

But left very little to the imagination from the side:

“Avengers” director Joss Whedon didn’t get quite as dressed up:

Jon Favreau directed the first two “Iron Man” films and plays character Happy Hogan in the third instalment :

Shane Black — who previously directed the “Lethal Weapon” franchise — directed “Iron Man 3.”

“Thor” actress Kat Dennings showed up to support her Marvel family:

Rebecca Hall plays new character Maya Henson, a scientist, in “Iron Man 3”:

Stan Lee created the entire Marvel franchise:

Robert Downey Jr. arrived to the premiere in a red Audi convertible:

The “Iron Man” star posed with his wife, Susan Downey:

And signed tons of autographs:

Before he could finally reunite with co-star Gwyneth Paltrow on the red carpet!

“Thor” actress Jaimie Alexander arrived with her “Twilight” actor boyfriend, Peter Facinelli.

Don Cheadle, who plays James Rhodes in the film, posed with Andy Garcia:

Actress Stephanie Szostak plays Ellen Brandt in the film:

Actor Guy Pearce plays scientist Aldrich Killian:

Sir Ben Kingsley plays a villain named The Mandarin.

Zachary Levi, who plays Fandral in the upcoming “Thor” sequel, cleaned up to hit the red carpet:

“Avengers” actress Cobie Smulders matched her dress to the carpet:

Disney star Bella Thorne donned a two-piece gown:

But 11-year-old “Iron Man 3” actor Ty Simpkins stole the show:

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.