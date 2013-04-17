'Iron Man 3' Will Be The First Film To Premiere In 4-D In Japan

When “Iron Man 3” hits theatres in Japan it will be offered in 4-D.



4-D effects make the audience “feel” the effects of the film in addition to viewing them.

The 4-D technology comes from South Korean company CJ Group which manages Asia’s largest theatre chain.

theatres featuring the capability can include anything ranging from seat motion and vibration to jets or air and water, mist, strobe lighting, smoke, aromas, and bubbles.

Check out all of the effects here.

4-D isn’t new to film.

Bubble effects used with films in 4-D.

“Avatar” was the first film to screen in 4-D in Seoul, South Korea back in 2009.

4-D has been utilized in theatres across South America, Peru, Thailand, and Mexico.

The Los Angeles Times reported last summer that CJ Group will be working to incorporate this into 200 US theatres in the next five years.

The technology takes anywhere from 16-20 days to program the effects into a movie.

The film will premiere in Nagoya, Japan on April 26 in the new format. “Iron Man 3” will be released in the U.S. May 3.

