On Sunday, fans unlocked a 15 second teaser for the “Iron Man 3” trailer on Facebook that will debut on Apple tomorrow.



There’s not much here, but what you do see is Pepper Potts in a panic, the Iron Man suit in action, and a small shot of Ben Kingsley as the villain.

Check out the teaser below:



Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

SEE ALSO: The latest “Skyfall” trailer >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.