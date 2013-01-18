'Iron Man' Will Be Wielding Chinese Gadgets Thanks To Huge New Product Placement Deal

Photo: YouTube screencap

Wile E. Coyote has ACME and billionaire Tony Stark will have TCL. Don’t recognise the name? You may soon. Or, at least that’s what the Chinese electronics company hopes.



The Creative Life (TCL) which recently bought the rights to Grauman’s Chinese theatre for $5 million – (yes, it will be renamed the TCL Chinese theatre) – has announced a product placement deal to appear in the upcoming “Iron Man 3.”

Everything from Tony Stark’s motion panel device to his smart TV and mobile handsets will be from the Chinese company.

Chairmain and co-founder Tomson Li told Bloomberg News at CES in Las Vegas last week their plan is to compete with big dogs, Apple and Samsung.

“I believe our new generation of products are as good as those from Samsung and Apple,” said Li. “This Iron Man cooperation is very useful for us to promote the TCL brand in the global market, including the U.S. and China.”

This isn’t the first brand placement for the company though. According to TCL, they’ve also done previous promotions with “Transformers: Dark of the Moon,” “The Avengers,” “The Dark Knight Rises,” and “Cloud Atlas.”

“Iron Man 3” hits theatres May 3.

