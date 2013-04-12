"Iron Man 3' Looks Like It Will Be The First Film This Year To Pass $100M Opening Weekend

“Iron Man 3” is expected to be the first film this year to break $100 million opening weekend at the box office.



Initial tracking for the film has the sequel earning north of $125 million upon its debut when it opens May 3.

Featuring Robert Downey Jr. as billionaire Tony Stark, the first number is slightly below the first weekend for 2010’s “Iron Man 2” which earned $128.1 million.

Boxoffice.com projects the film to debut at $151 million.

Last year’s Marvel superhero film “The Avengers” went on to earn a record-breaking $207.4 million last year in its premiere weekend at the box office.

The film will help turn around a dismal box-office year so far.

Currently, Disney is leading the pack at theatres already. “Oz the Great and Powerful” has the highest opening of the year with $79.1 million.

Placing second is DreamWorks Animation’s “The Croods” with $43.6 million.

“Iron Man 3” is the first big blockbuster set to debut next month with “The Great Gatsby,” “Star Trek Into Darkness,” and “The Hangover: Part III” opening in the weeks following.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.