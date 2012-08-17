'Iron Man 3' Production Delayed After Robert Downey Jr. Pulls On-Set Stunt—Here's Today's Buzz

- Courtesy of Paramount PicturesMarvel Studios just released a statement regarding Robert Downey Jr.’s on-set accident.Production on “Iron Man 3” has been put on hold after Robert Downey Jr. injured his ankle while performing a stunt on the North Carolina set. Marvel Studios says, “There will be a short delay in the production schedule while he recuperates.”
- Jimmy Kimmel is engaged! The late show host has put a ring on Molly McNearney, the co-head writer of “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” after three years together. It feels like just yesterday he broke up with Sarah Silverman.
- You may have some of your questions from “Prometheus” answered. When the DVD for the film arrives later this year, there will be 35 minutes of deleted footage to watch.
- Michael J. Fox will be returning to television next year, according to the AP. The “Back to the Future” star is working on a new family comedy series from “Arrested Development” writer Sam Laybourne and “Easy A” director Will Gluck. Fox left television in the ’90s to focus on fighting his battle with Parkinson’s though making guest appearances on TV series.
- Those who attended Graceland in honour of the 35th anniversary of Elvis Presley’s death were surprised by visits from Priscilla and Lisa Marie Presley, the King’s ex-wife and daughter.
- Former “Blossom” star Mayim Bialik has been hospitalized after a horrific car accident that almost led to her hand being amputated. Luckily, Bialik later tweeted that she “will keep all my fingers,” but admitted her husband had to type the message. As her “Blossom” co-star Joey would say, “Whoa!”
- Bobby Brown has entered rehab after his arrest for driving-related infractions, his attorney announced Wednesday. Bobbi Kristina, Brown’s daughter with Whitney Houston, Tweeted: “I love my father, very much and wish him well in all.”
- Zoe Saldana has been cast to play Nina Simone in new biopic “Nina” about the singer’s life. No word on whether or not Saldana can actually sing.
- Pop music power couple Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez are apparently phans of Phish, who knew?!
