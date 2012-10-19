Here's The Leaked Plot For 'Iron Man 3'

Next week, Disney will release the first trailer for “Iron Man 3,” but until then, here’s a look at what the film will be about.The plot for the third film leaked online earlier today via Stitch Kingdom. Check it out below:



“Iron Man 3” will be released May 3, 2013.

“Marvel Studios’ “Iron Man 3″ pits brash-but-brilliant industrialist Tony Stark/Iron Man against an enemy whose reach knows no bounds. When Stark finds his personal world destroyed at his enemy’s hands, he embarks on a harrowing quest to find those responsible. This journey, at every turn, will test his mettle. With his back against the wall, Stark is left to survive by his own devices, relying on his ingenuity and instincts to protect those closest to him. As he fights his way back, Stark discovers the answer to the question that has secretly haunted him: does the man make the suit or does the suit make the man?”

Currently, if you head over to the film’s Facebook page, it’s offering a sneak peak at the movie once the page gets enough “likes.”

We’ll have the trailer up for the film upon its release October 23.

