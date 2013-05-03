'IRON MAN 3' Is Finally Showing: Get The Full 'Iron Man' Backstory Here

Robert Downey Jr. will be stepping back into Tony Stark’s shoes this weekend in ‘Iron Man 3.’

“Iron Man 3” is upon us and it’s time to catch up on the franchise. We care because you care, and because Robert Downey Jr.’s past Iron Man movies have grossed $1.3 billion, between “Iron Man,” “Iron Man 2,” and “Marvel’s The Avengers.”



Expect that number to get a lot higher with “Iron Man 3,” which opens in the U.S. Friday, May 5 after debuting overseas to a massive $195 million haul.

The Disney film already has awesome reviews. Get excited.

However, as hot as the series is, many people still don’t know the story of billionaire playboy Tony Stark and his adventures as Iron Man. We’re here to help out with that.

Time to get caught up on “Iron Man” and get psyched for “Iron Man 3.”

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.