'IRON MAN 3' Is Finally Showing: Get The Full 'Iron Man' Backstory Here

“Iron Man 3” is upon us and it’s time to catch up on the franchise. We care because you care, and because Robert Downey Jr.’s past Iron Man movies have grossed $1.3 billion, between “Iron Man,” “Iron Man 2,” and “Marvel’s The Avengers.”
Expect that number to get a lot higher with “Iron Man 3,” which opens in the U.S. Friday, May 5 after debuting overseas to a massive $195 million haul.
The Disney film already has awesome reviews. Get excited.
However, as hot as the series is, many people still don’t know the story of billionaire playboy Tony Stark and his adventures as Iron Man. We’re here to help out with that.
Time to get caught up on “Iron Man” and get psyched for “Iron Man 3.”
However, Stark's more concerned with another dire situation: pieces of shrapnel lodged near his heart.
Forgetting the missile, Stark builds (with the help of another hostage) and is fitted with an electromagnet chest piece and electric generator called an arc reactor.
After his near death experience, Stark decides his father's company will no longer distribute and manufacture weapons.
But he decides to rebuild the Iron Man suit for leisure anyway because he's a billionaire (and it was awesome).
With the help of his personal assistant Jarvis (voiced by Paul Bettany), he creates a revamped version of the suit.
*Note: This is from 'Iron Man 2.'
He wrecks one of his expensive car in the building process, but it doesn't matter. He's Iron Man and he can fly.
Meanwhile, Obadiah Stane (Jeff Bridges), an old company partner of Tony Stark's father, is tired of the arrogant, young jock running Stark Industries.
He tries to get the 10 Rings to make their own model of the suit, but it's useless without Stark's reactor.
Luckily, Stark has a back up and goes after Stane not only to save his father's company, but the world.
In a showdown atop Stark Industries, Stane perishes after falling into an explosion caused by Pepper Potts.
He's given a cover story to tell during a press conference. It should be simple. Just stick to the cue cards. Don't mention anything about Iron Man.
But, Tony Stark doesn't play by anyone else's rules. In a twist that NEVER happens in any superhero film EVER, Stark outs himself as Iron Man.
Life is basically a giant party. He reinstates a convention for world leaders to help develop a better future called the Stark Expo in New York.
However, a senator wants the government to control possession of the Iron Man suit because he deems it a weapon of mass destruction.
Turns out this guy's father was another associate of Stark's father (Howard) and is out to exact revenge on Stark for his death.
Note: Howard Stark did not keep great company.
After a quick defeat from Stark, Vanko joins forces with another villain, Justin Hammer (Sam Rockwell), to create their own Iron Men army.
Meanwhile, Stark finds out he's slowly dying from his injury in the first film. The core in the reactor keeping him alive is slowly poisoning him and he has no alternative solution.
Rhodes, now played by Don Cheadle*, steps in to alleviate Stark of his suit and turn it over to the government.
While Stark's in a rut, he's met by secret agency S.H.I.E.L.D (Strategic Homeland Intervention, Enforcement and Logistics Division) leader Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson).
He tells him his father was a founder of the secret law enforcement agency. During that time, the older Stark rendered some designs for an unknown element.
It's also revealed that Rushman is actually a member of S.H.I.E.L.D. squad as well. Her real name is Natasha Romanova (aka Black Widow).
With this information, Stark synthesizes the element, uses it without prior testing, and hopes it will save his life. (It does for now.)
While S.H.I.E.L.D. takes down Hammer, Stark teams up with Rhodes to take down Vanko and the legion of drones.
With thoughts of a superhero group out of his head, Stark unveils a new headquarters for Stark Industry in New York City.
... except for Bruce Banner / The Hulk (Mark Ruffalo). The two end up forming a pretty spectacular on-screen bromance.
Stark makes the ultimate sacrifice by risking his life to send the missile through the portal before the Avengers can close it.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.