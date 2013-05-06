'Iron Man 3' Has The Second-Highest Weekend Ever At theatres — Here's Your Box-Office Roundup

‘Iron Man 3’ has earned $680 million worldwide.

“Iron Man 3” blew all of the competition away this weekend.



The three-quel earned a massive $175.3 million opening weekend.

That’s not a surprise.

Moviegoers not only saw the film as a sequel to 2010’s “Iron Man 2,” but also as a followup to last year’s highest-grossing film, “The Avengers.”

The result may not have been as high as the opening weekend for “The Avengers”—the movie wasn’t as kid friendly—but the film still set box-office records in China and here as the second-highest opening weekend at theatres.

Meanwhile, the rest of the box office took a huge beating.

Out of the top 10 this week include Gerard Butler’s “Olympus Has Fallen,” “Jurassic Park in 3D,” and “G.I. Joe: Retaliation.”

“Retaliation” took a hard hit this weekend dropping five spots and more than 65%. After six weeks, the film has taken in $355.9 million worldwide.

Here are this weekends winners and losers in Hollywood:

10. Ryan Gosling and Bradley Cooper’s “The Place Beyond the Pines” dipped 50% this weekend earning $1.3 million. The Focus Features film has earned $18.7 million at the box office.

9. “Scary Movie 5” barely holds on with $1.4 million. The sequel featuring Lindsay Lohan has earned $49.4 million worldwide. It’s the lowest-grossing film in the series to date. “Scary Movie 4” earned $178 million worldwide.

8. Oddly enough, Disney’s big March hit, “Oz the Great and Powerful” jumped five spots this weekend earning $1.8 million despite bowing out of 450 theatres. The Sam Raimi directed film has earned $484.8 million worldwide.

7. Reese Witherspoon’s arrest isn’t hurting the income of her latest film, “Mud.” If anything, it’s helping to make her indie film more popular.The film moved up four spots earning $2.2 million at theatres.

6. Amanda Seyfried’s “The Big Wedding” manages to only dip two spots after a weak opening last week. The Lionsgate film took in $3.9 million.

5. DreamWorks Animation’s “The Croods” saw one of the lowest dips at theatres (37.2%) earning $4.2 million. The caveman flick has earned $517.9 million worldwide. That’s good for animation studio as analysts are worrying its next film out, “Epic,” may not hold water at theatres.

4. “Oblivion” finally took a hard hit at theatres in week three earning $5.8 million. Tom Cruise’s latest action thriller has earned most of its money overseas (66%) bringing it to a total of $222.8 million worldwide.

3. While Cruise’s audience disappeared, Jackie Robinson fans helped keep “42” afloat with $6.2 million. The Warner Bros.’ baseball film has earned $78.3 million without playing internationally. The film cost an estimated $40 million to produce.

2. The Rock’s “Pain and Gain” dropped 62.5% in its second week in theatres earning $7.6 million. The Michael Bay-directed film has now earned $33.9 million at theatres.

1. “Iron Man 3” beat all estimates for the weekend taking in a huge $175.3 million. Compared to previous installments of the series, the third film blew “Iron Man 2” ($128.1 million) and “Iron Man” ($98.6 million) out of the water. The film is well on its way to earning $1 billion at the box office. Since its international debut at the end of April, the film has earned an incredible $680 million worldwide.

