The Final 'Iron Man 3' Trailer Shows More Of Villain Mandarin

Kirsten Acuna

Things aren’t looking so great for Iron Man in the final trailer for the film.  

Tony Stark is getting worried about protecting his girlfriend Pepper Potts, he can’t sleep, and the Mandarin is out to ruin his life.  

“Iron Man 3” comes out May 3. 

Now, that you’ve watched the trailer, here are some bits you may have missed:

The Mandarin has a following: 

iron man 3 mandarin

Photo: Marvel screencap

A glimpse at Aldrich Killian’s (Guy Pearce) lab. Mini-spoiler: It looks like Extremis testing is taking place.

iron man 3 extremis lab

Photo: Marvel screencap

Was Pepper Potts also among those experimented on?

iron man 3 pepper potts

Photo: Marvel screencap

Cue this scene from the first trailer last year:

pepper potts iron man 3

Photo: YouTube screencap

The mark around Tony Stark’s eye:

iron man 3 tony stark eye

Photo: Marvel screencap

Here’s a better look at Iron Man’s legion of Iron Men from last week’s poster. From the trailer, it looks like they’re on his side. Look at the suits!

iron man 3 iron men

Photo: Marvel screencap

