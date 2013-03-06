The Final 'Iron Man 3' Trailer Shows More Of Villain Mandarin

Things aren’t looking so great for Iron Man in the final trailer for the film.



Tony Stark is getting worried about protecting his girlfriend Pepper Potts, he can’t sleep, and the Mandarin is out to ruin his life.

“Iron Man 3” comes out May 3.



Now, that you’ve watched the trailer, here are some bits you may have missed:

The Mandarin has a following:

Photo: Marvel screencap

A glimpse at Aldrich Killian’s (Guy Pearce) lab. Mini-spoiler: It looks like Extremis testing is taking place.

Photo: Marvel screencap

Was Pepper Potts also among those experimented on?

Photo: Marvel screencap

Cue this scene from the first trailer last year:

Photo: YouTube screencap

The mark around Tony Stark’s eye:

Photo: Marvel screencap

Here’s a better look at Iron Man’s legion of Iron Men from last week’s poster. From the trailer, it looks like they’re on his side. Look at the suits!

Photo: Marvel screencap

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.