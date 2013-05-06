'Iron Man 3' Breaks Box-Office Records With $175.3 Million Opening Weekend

‘Iron Man 3’ blew box-office estimates away opening weekend.

“Iron Man 3” blew away the competition at the box office this weekend.



Tony Stark’s big return to theatres brought in a massive $175.3 million in its debut.

Box office estimates had the third film in the franchise earning anywhere from $135-$170 million.

Though it didn’t duplicate the success of last year’s “The Avengers” which brought in an astounding record-breaking $207 million opening weekend, “Iron Man 3” now sits second on the list, beating out “Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part 2.”

The film has now earned $680 million worldwide, and is well on its way to becoming one of the highest-grossing films of all time. (To rival “The Avengers,” it will need to earn at least $1.5 billion.)

Here are the top five grossing weekends at the box office:

Movie Distributor Opening Weekend

Worldwide Box Office “Marvel’s The Avengers” Disney $207.4 million $1.5 billion “Iron Man 3” Disney $175.3 million $680 million to date “Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part 2” Warner Bros. $169.2 million $1.3 billion “The Dark Knight Rises” Warner Bros. $160.9 million $1 billion “The Dark Knight” Warner Bros. $158.4 million $1 billionDisney will announce its second quarter earnings this Tuesday.

