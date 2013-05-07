Iron Man 3's Mindblowing Opening Weekend In 4 Charts

“Iron Man 3” opened to an outstanding $175.3 million this weekend at theatres.



Just how large is that figure?

Considering the box office has been in a miserable slump this year, it’s pretty huge.

The figure made it the highest-opening film at theatres this year and the second-highest opening weekend of all time.

First, here’s the opening weekend gross for “Iron Man 3” compared to the previous two installments in the franchise.

The blue line shows actual figures while the red shows ticket sales adjusted for opening weekend.

If that’s not impressive, “Iron Man 3” is the first film to take in more than $100 million opening weekend this year.

See how it compares with the other highest-opening box-office weekends of the year to date:

If you’re still not impressed, “Iron Man 3” also demolishes all of the other box-office grosses for the year so far.

Here are the five highest-grossing films of the year so far:

However, the most staggering appeal about the opening weekend for “Iron Man 3” is that its intake in one weekend is larger than all of the earnings for the box-office top 12 each weekend prior in 2013.

Take a look at the five largest box-office weekends of the year:

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.