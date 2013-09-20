10 Awesome Behind-The-Scenes Photos From 'Iron Man 3'

“Iron Man 3” comes out on Blu-ray and DVD this Tuesday.
To get fans excited for the release of the biggest movie of the summer — the film made a massive $1.2 billion — Disney and Marvel have been unveiling exclusive content from the film.
Today, Marvel shared a bunch of behind-the-scenes images from the film featuring stars Robert Downey Jr. and Gwyneth Paltrow and director Shane Black.
Extras on the discs will include commentary from Black, deleted and extended scenes, along with a look at Marvel’s next “Avengers” standalone film, “Thor: The Dark World.”
Before the film’s release, take a look at what went in to making the film.
Robert Downey Jr. reviews the platform Tony Stark stands on in front of his collection of Iron Man suits.
Gwyneth Paltrow who plays Tony Stark's love interest Pepper Potts gets cues from director Shane Black.
Here's the barely functioning Iron Man suit that lands in the middle of Tennessee. (Note that the suit is only from the torso up.)
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.