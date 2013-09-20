10 Awesome Behind-The-Scenes Photos From 'Iron Man 3'

Kirsten Acuna
Iron man robert downey jrDisney / MarvelThe Blu-ray and DVD for ‘Iron Man 3’ is out September 24.

“Iron Man 3” comes out on Blu-ray and DVD this Tuesday.

To get fans excited for the release of the biggest movie of the summer — the film made a massive $1.2 billion — Disney and Marvel have been unveiling exclusive content from the film.

Today, Marvel shared a bunch of behind-the-scenes images from the film featuring stars Robert Downey Jr. and Gwyneth Paltrow and director Shane Black.

Extras on the discs will include commentary from Black, deleted and extended scenes, along with a look at Marvel’s next “Avengers” standalone film, “Thor: The Dark World.”

Before the film’s release, take a look at what went in to making the film.

Robert Downey Jr. reviews the platform Tony Stark stands on in front of his collection of Iron Man suits.

That same platform was used in a majority of the marketing for the film.

Gwyneth Paltrow who plays Tony Stark's love interest Pepper Potts gets cues from director Shane Black.

Paltrow gears up for an action sequence.

Guy Pearce who plays scientist Aldrich Killian is seen during a meeting with Paltrow.

Downey Jr. and Paltrow cozy up during one of the film's few intimate scenes.

Don Cheadle is surrounded by green screen for his Iron Patriot character.

Cheadle said it took more than 45 minutes to get into the suit.

(Source: 'Iron Man 3' production notes)

Here's the barely functioning Iron Man suit that lands in the middle of Tennessee. (Note that the suit is only from the torso up.)

Compare that with final shot of the completed Iron Man suit.

The small town where Stark ends up was actually filmed in North Carolina.

(Source: 'Iron Man 3' production notes)

For a lot of the film, we see Stark without the suit such as when he wards off a blast.

Here he is surrounded by the various incarnations of the 'Iron Man' suit.

Compare that with the final shot in the film.

'Iron Man 3' was one of the must-see movies of the summer.

Now, check out which movies you should see this fall >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.