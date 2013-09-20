10 Awesome Behind-The-Scenes Photos From 'Iron Man 3'

Disney / Marvel The Blu-ray and DVD for ‘Iron Man 3’ is out September 24.

“Iron Man 3” comes out on Blu-ray and DVD this Tuesday.

To get fans excited for the release of the biggest movie of the summer — the film made a massive $1.2 billion — Disney and Marvel have been unveiling exclusive content from the film.

Today, Marvel shared a bunch of behind-the-scenes images from the film featuring stars Robert Downey Jr. and Gwyneth Paltrow and director Shane Black.

Extras on the discs will include commentary from Black, deleted and extended scenes, along with a look at Marvel’s next “Avengers” standalone film, “Thor: The Dark World.”

Before the film’s release, take a look at what went in to making the film.

