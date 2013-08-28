Cool Animated Alternate Endings To 'Iron Man 3' Show How The Film Could Have Been Different

The “Iron Man 3” DVD and Blu-ray won’t be released until September 24, but features from the film are already hitting the web.

A few alternate scenes to the film including different endings have popped up on YouTube.

The animated sequences are from artist Federico D’Alessandro who is the animatics supervisor and storyboard artist on Marvel films including “Iron Man 3,” “The Avengers,” and the upcoming “Thor: The Dark World.”

Check them out below:

[h/t Playlist]

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

