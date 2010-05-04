'Iron Man 2' Made More Than $100 Million Overseas This Weekend

When we last checked in on Friday, the advanced international debut of Paramount/Marvel’s ‘Iron Man 2’ had so far pulled in $2.2 million in six foreign markets.



By the end of the weekend, it had made a total of $100.2 million in 53 foreign markets, which, according to The LA Times, is 26% more than the original “Iron Man” did when it opened to the same markets in May 2008.

Similarly, the original “Iron Man” made less than that when it opened domestically to $98.6 million in its first three days.

So it looks like U.S. debut of “Iron Man 2” this Friday is definitely going to be huge.

There’s already a lot of media buzz. And The Wall Street Journal predicts a $140-million-or-more opening weekend and a potential worldwide gross of $700 million.

Asked by a reporter at the “Iron Man 2” premier in L.A. last week why he thought the movie was on track to do “such big business,” star Robert Downey Jr. replied:

“A big part of it is that we were able to do what most of these genre films can’t do, which is appeal to women and younger gals.”

