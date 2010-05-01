'Iron Man 2' Is Going To Be A $155 Million Box Office Blockbuster

All signs say that ‘Iron Man 2’ is going to obliterate the box office when it opens the weekend of May 7.



The Marvel Studios flick was the No.1 movie in six markets when it opened internationally yesterday, bringing in a total of $2.2 million from 960 venues, according to the Hollywood Reporter.

(Its distributor, Paramount, rushed its opening abroad to give it an extra week of breathing room before the June 11 World Cup kickoff in South America.)

Nikke Finke over at Deadline.com is going bananas:

It doesn’t matter if this sequel is any good. (Some early reviews are saying it disappoints although it has a 70+% positive on Rotten Tomatoes.) It doesn’t matter that it’s not in 3D. (Some fanboys are griping that it’s only in 2D but ticket prices will be cheaper.) Because this Marvel comic book caper distributed by Paramount is still gonna make a mint even without lifting an armoured finger. Maybe $135 million domestic its first 3-day weekend, or so rival studios predict. The original IM made $98.6M. Only some expect IM2 to break The Dark Knight‘s 3-day record of 158.4M.

To put it in perspective, the original ‘Iron Man’ grossed at $318.4 domestically.

Watch the trailer for the sequel below:



