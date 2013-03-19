Iron Maiden Will Launch Its Own Beer

Photo: Iron Maiden / Robinson’s

Bruce Dickinson and Robinson’s, a U.K. brewer, are preparing to launch an Iron Maiden-themed beer called “Trooper.”



The beer’s bar tap will feature Eddie the Head, the skull-like monster that adorns all Iron Maiden’s records.

“Malt flavours and citric notes from a unique blend of Bobec, Goldings and Cascade hops dominate this deep golden ale with a subtle hint of lemon,” the brand promises.

Here’s a video of Dickinson explaining why the world needs a metal-themed brew:

Bruce introduces ‘Trooper’ from Trooper on Vimeo.

