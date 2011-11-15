Meryl Streep's Margaret Thatcher Fuses Fascist With Feminist In 'The Iron Lady' (VIDEO)

Meryl Streep is one of a handful of actors who mandates Oscar buzz whenever she takes the screen — she’s been nominated 16 times, after all.



Combined with the Academy’s love for biopics, her turn as Margaret Thatcher in “The Iron Lady” couldn’t be much better of a fit.

The film’s new trailer gives us a good look at her transformation, and it looks promising. Few political figures in the latter half of the 20th century were as more controversial or influential as Thatcher, and “The Iron Lady” looks like it won’t shy away from this.

Video below.

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

(via indieWIRE)

