Iron Boy is Australia's own superhero and he's fighting crime in Sydney today

In a bid to take down the evil Ultron, the NSW Police and Make A Wish Australia have turned to Iron Boy: a nine year old with cystic fibrosis whose dream is to be like Marvel’s Iron Man.

Thanks to a granted wish through the Make A Wish foundation, which supports ill children, Iron Boy, whose real name is Domenic, will be flying in helicopters and rescuing a damsel in distress at Sydney Harbour today.

This morning, to Domenic’s surprise, he was picked up from his home in Sydney’s south-west by a police helicopter and taken to police headquarters in Parramatta for an emergency briefing with the police commissioner Andrew Scipione.

Meet #IronBoyAU! This amazing 9 year old is battling cystic fibrosis, stay tuned to watch his wish unfold today pic.twitter.com/Hnffniqdzd — Make-A-Wish Australia (@MakeAWishAust) February 10, 2016

https://twitter.com/mikebairdMP/status/697571075358494720

His task? Save Make A Wish reporter Hope Joy from Ultron on Clark Island. Once he saves Hope, he has then been tasked with fighting crime at the steps of the Sydney Opera House around 1:30pm.

He successfully saved Hope Joy after fighting one of Ultra’s henchmen at around 12:10pm today and has begun making his way over to the Sydney Opera House for his final showdown.

I could rewatch this killer move from #IronBoyAU all day long! Don't miss with Dom! pic.twitter.com/NH1Cq9Fp3y — Tony Broderick ???? (@brod) February 11, 2016

Now even Ironman himself is behind him.

Sent a very special boy on a top secret mission today. Go get ‘em, Domenic! #IronBoyAU @MakeAWishAust — Robert Downey Jr (@RobertDowneyJr) February 11, 2016

#IronBoyAU heads off in police convoy- the Assistant Commisioner says they are really going to need his help today. pic.twitter.com/SFnjsUC3ZR — Lizzie Pearl (@lizziepearl) February 11, 2016

Business Insider is down at the Sydney Opera House to welcome Iron Boy when he touches down.

Here’s a look at the crowd that has gathered to see him.

Other kids are holding signs saying: GO IRON BOY!

Photo: Harry Tucker.

People are chanting for him!

The evil Ultron has arrived and is waiting for Iron Boy too.

Even the tactical response team is there to help Iron Boy if he needs it.

It’s a showdown!

Iron Boy is winning!

Success! Sydney, you are safe once more!

#IronBoyAU has taken down his nemesis #Ultron in a victorious fight. The people of Sydney are safe @abcnews pic.twitter.com/iVWzI3LHXd — Lucy Marks (@LucyMarks) February 11, 2016

Police Commissioner Scipione says, “Sydney has faced a lot of challenges… Sometimes you need to call on the super heroes.”

Comm Scipione : Sydney has faced a lot of challenges… Sometimes you need to call on the super heroes @abcnews pic.twitter.com/KNMWFvO2ID — Lucy Marks (@LucyMarks) February 11, 2016

#IronBoyAU presented with medal of valour for being "Sydney's true hero today" @abcnews pic.twitter.com/1NFpsdLi1c — Lucy Marks (@LucyMarks) February 11, 2016

