Ireland is holding a big bond auction today, in which it will attempt to raise up to 1.5 billion euros.



It’s being closely watched, given all the sovereign debt worries facing the country.

The good news is that with the auction imminent, yields are actually falling on the 10-year a little bit.

Maybe the ECB is nibbling? It’s certainly possible.

