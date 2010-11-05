Irish Yields Are Exploding Higher, As A Crucial Level Is Almost Breached

The global cheap-money bubble continues to ignore Irish debt, as yields have taken another monster leg up today.



As Calculated Risk noted yesterday, 8% is what it would probably cost a country to tap euroTARP, so they’re getting to where a bailout makes sense, mathematically.

Bear in mind, though, that the government isn’t going to market with more debt until early 2011, so there is time to get the yield down.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.