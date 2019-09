Earlier we pointed out how the real culprit today is China, and its potential slowdown, rather than the Irish crisis.



Here’s another thing to realise: Ireland is TINY.

Check out Irish GDP vs. Greek GDP vs. Spanish GDP courtesy of Google.

At $268 billion in GDP, Ireland would only be ahead of 16th-ranked Minnesota if it were a US state.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.