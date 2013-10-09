Irish Town Mistakenly Hangs Australian Flags Upside Down Ahead Of International Rules Series

Local government officials in an Irish town hung at least eight Australian flags upside-down while decorating the streets ahead of the International Rules Series between Ireland and Australia that starts in 10 days’ time.

Cavan’s Breffni Park will host the first match of the International Rules Series between teams comprised of Irish Gaelic footballers and Australian Rules stars from the AFL.

Local newspaper The Anglo-Celt reported that of 30 flags raised in Cavan’s streets, eight were hung with the Union Jack on the bottom corner.

A spokesperson for the local authority said the error was “currently being rectified”.

