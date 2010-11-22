Irish Stocks Now Tanking As Coalition Green Party Announces Plans To Quit The Government

Update: Yep, the coalition green party is quitting the government and will call for elections in January, according to TheJournal.ie. The party will say in government long enough to secure the bailout.



The Irish Overall Index is now off 1.2%.

Click here for the Green party’s full statement.

Original post: The bailout may be unravelling faster than anyone would have expected.

For one thing, after being up modestly earlier, Irish stocks are now sharply lower.

Meanwhile, there are rumours about the Irish Green party pulling out of government. They’re due to make an announcement imminently. Most “risk on” markets are fading. US stocks are now barely higher.

