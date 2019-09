The response to the Irish bailout news really is less than enthusiastic.



(Felix Salmon has a good critique of it, which basically boils down to: it’s not enough.)

Irish shares are up just around 0.5%.

And Portuguese CDS are wider according to Markit as markets bet that it’s next, rather than that it’s been firewalled off.

