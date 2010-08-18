Irish Sovereign CDS Tightening After Two-Week Spike

Ireland’s sovereign CDS is tightening today after a two-week spike that saw it rise above 300 bps.



This comes after a successful bond auction today in which the country sold €1.5 billion in 4-year and 10-year securities, according to the Irish Independent.

Irish banks have, however, largely continued to see their CDS rise as a result of increased concerns about the stability of the government bailout.

From CMA Datavision:

