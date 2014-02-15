Skeleton Slider Flips Upside Down At 75 MPH, Crawls Back Onto Sled, Continues Down The Track

Irish skeleton slider Sean Greenwood went airborne after a crash at the Olympics, but was somehow able to continue his run after a quick recovery.

He was travelling at 75 mph, so it all happened in the space of a few seconds. But when you break it down frame by frame you see that he actually crashes, flies into the air, lands upside down, flips the sled back over, crawls onto it, and finishes the run.

Wild.

He got caught to high on the track around a late turn:

NBCOlympics.com

His sled lost contact with the track, sending him airborne:

NBCOlympics.com

He landed on his side, and slid down the track on his back:

NBCOlympics.com

But he never let go of his sled:

NBCOlympics.com

He began to manoeuvre it back underneath him:

NBCOlympics.com

He got the sled back on its runners:

NBCOlympics.com

And pulled himself back into proper position:

NBCOlympics.com

Stressful:

NBCOlympics.com

