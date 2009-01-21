Irish Real Estate Mogul Kills Self

At first we were a bit sceptical about unconfirmed reports of increasing suicides in the business world, but we’re coming around. These depressing stories are becoming more and more common:



Times Online UK: The body of property tycoon Patrick Rocca was found at his home at Porterstown, Castleknock, in west Dublin, yesterday morning.

He was found with a single gunshot wound to the head and a firearm nearby has been taken away by forensic investigators, but Gardai have said they are satisfied nobody else was involved.

Mr Rocca, 41, had a fortune which was put at €500million (£462.9m) in 2007 and he is thought to have completed 20 property deals in the UK during the last few years, worth about €300million in total, including €100 million for a distribution centre for retailer Argos in Bedford.

What happened to Mr. Rocca?

There is speculation in Irish business and media circles today that Mr Rocca, who holidayed in Marbella and who bought a Sikorsky helicopter in November before upgrading to a Jet Ranger, may have lost a substantial sum in Anglo-Irish Bank — which was nationalised by the Irish Government late last week.

