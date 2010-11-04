Irish Protesters Occupy Finance Ministry, CDS Spreads Continue To Surge

Ireland has been rocked by protests today with students and left-wing protesters storming the country’s finance ministry.



The Finance Ministry was briefly occupied, and then the country’s police forcibly removed the protesters. Now they’re clashing in the streets of Dublin, according to RTE.ie.

CDS on Ireland’s sovereign debt has now risen to 560 bps, according to Markit.

Check out this video of the protest:



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.