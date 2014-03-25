Irish Pol Busted For Sexting After Facebook Data Shows He Sent Sexts From Inside Parliament

Location data from Facebook reportedly forced an Irish lawmaker to resign Saturday after admitting he sent lewd messages to a 17-year-old girl.

According to the Associated Press, Patrick Nulty, a 31-year-old member of the Irish parliament, initially claimed he was hacked when he was confronted about the missives. However, Nulty admitted responsibility when the Sunday World newspaper presented him with Facebook data showing the messages were sent from inside the parliament building in Dublin.

On Saturday, the Sunday World reported a woman complained to police that she and her daughter received inappropriate Facebook messages from Nulty. The paper said the woman claimed Nulty asked, “Did the hubby leather you for not paying that rent?” When she replied inquiring about what he meant, Nulty allegedly wrote, “Sorry. Phone hacked plz ignore.” However, the woman said her 17-year-old daughter subsequently claimed Nulty sent her a message last December asking if she wanted to play “truth or dare.”

When the teenager replied “truth,” Nulty allegedly asked, “Have you ever been spanked?” The paper reported Nulty told the the girl he was drunk when he sent the message after she expressed her dismay.

The Sunday World said Nulty admitted writing to the girl and her mother when the paper “confronted him with ‘geo-tagging’ data.”

On Monday, the paper reported “two more women,” at least one of whom was a classmate of the 17-year-old, accused Nulty of sending them illicit messages.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.