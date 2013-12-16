An Irish Pensioner Placed An Ad In A Newspaper To Avoid Spending His 10th-Straight Christmas Alone

An 85-year-old Irish pensioner faces the prospect of spending his 10th-straight Christmas alone, the Irish Post’s Niall O’Sullivan reports, so he placed an ad with the newspaper to form a Christmas group for others in his situation.

At first James Grey, a retired butler who now lives in London, only received one response for — and that individual subsequently said they’d found someone else to pass Christmas with.

“I just want to find someone in time,” he said. “I am used to the loneliness, but I do not want it to be the same this year.”

But since the story first ran Friday in the Post, Grey says he’s been “inundated” with responses from all over the U.K. and even New York.

British charity Age UK says Grey would have been just one of almost half a million over-65s who face spending Christmas alone, O’Sullivan says.

