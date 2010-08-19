Now Another Major Irish Bank Needs More Money

Photo: AP

Ireland is now facing another expansion of its bailout package to a financial institution, with its support to he building society Irish Nationwide potentially rising from €2.7 billion ($3.48 billion) to €3 billion ($3.86 billion), according to the Irish Independent.Ireland’s central bank governor Patrick Honohan announced the expansion of the bailout yesterday in public in Beijing. It comes just days after the bailout for Anglo Irish Bank was expanded to €24 billion ($30.91 billion).



Ireland’s government has been under increasing pressure due to the expansion of its banking sector bailout, which saw the CDS on the country’s sovereign debt rise beyond 300 bps. It has since tightened since a successful bond auction. The ECB had to provide support for Ireland by buying some of the country’s sovereign debt.

Some have speculated that the problems with Ireland’s banking sector are far from over, as the bailouts could continue to expand, and increase the country’s debt to GDP ratio to 115%.

