Ireland is furiously denying that it’s in talk for any kind of aid from the IMF, according to CNBC.



That makes sense. After all, if they need aid, as ForexLive points out, there’s already bailout mechanism for Ireland. EuroTARP.

US markets, which had been flattish earlier, have gained nicely. The NASDAQ is up over 0.4%.

