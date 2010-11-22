Irish Markets Are Weirdly Unimpressed By The Bailout

Joe Weisenthal

World markets are rallying today, with the exception of Shanghai and Hong Kong, and to some extent… Ireland.

On both the equity and government bond side of things, the moves are pretty underwhelming, though to some extent may reflect how much a bailout had been presumed.

Still. Stocks are up less than 1%, and the Irish 10-year is yielding just below 8%.

chart

