And Now The Irish Economy Is Starting To Wilt Again...

But they’re not alone this morning.

Ireland has come out with an ugly number as well.

Remember, Ireland has been one of the standout stories for Europe. It has done the best job getting its borrowing costs down, and regaining market confidence. And its economy has done well.

But now it’s wilting.

For March, its PMI fell from 51.5 to 48.6, a sign of a severe quick downturn.

Here’s the general story, from Markit:

