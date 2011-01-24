Irish Man Pays $5,500 To Destroy A BMW That Used To Belong To Anglo Irish Bank's Chairman

Seán FitzPatrick.

Imagine having the chance to pull apart and smash a car that once belonged to Dick Fuld . (We’re guessing a lot of Americans would jump at the chance.)Well, enraged Irishmen and women can do just that, to their own version of Dick Fuld.



An Irish man has bid $5,500 to destroy the car which formerly belonged to the ex-Chairman of the collapsed Anglo Irish Bank Seán FitzPatrick, Irish Central reports.

The much-reviled Fitzpatrick has become an icon of the implosion of the Celtic tiger.

Dublin based company National Recycling has been running a campaign “to find someone to push the scrap button” on Fitzpatrick’s 1992 BMW 3 Series, which they repo’ed recently (Fitzpatrick was declared bankrupt last year and all his assets were repossessed).

“Since launching the campaign, the company has been inundated with requests to be the lucky one to destroy the car that ferried the disgraced banker around while he did his allegedly dodgy deals,” IrishCentral reports.

