UPDATE: Man Arrested With Kilo Of Cocaine In His Stomach Was Using A Fake Irish Passport

An Irish man has been arrested at Congonhas airport in Brazil with 72 bags of cocaine in his stomach, reports the Irish Independent.



The holidaymaker, known only as P.B.B, was trying to board a plane flying from Sao Paulo to Lisbon, before connecting to Brussels.

In total its estimated that a kilo of cocaine was in the mans body, reports the Daily Mail, who also have pictures of a stomach scan from the man. The drugs were thought to be worth €150,000 ($206,400).

The plan fell apart when police questioned the man as he appeared to be nervous. He then admitted his crime.

He faces 15 years in prison under Brazilian laws.

UPDATE: It appears the man was using a fake Irish passport, reports RTE. Police believe the man may in fact be Nigerian.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.