One Solution To Piracy: Give Music Away With Internet Access

Streaming music services are plagued by a basic economic problem: it costs more to licence music than they can earn from advertising, and not enough people are yet willing to pay for a subscription.Spotify has managed to use the freemium model to gather 750,000 paying subscribers and is on track to triple its revenues this year, but it’s bleeding money from licensing fees. Rhapsody, which has been in the business for almost a decade, has close to the same number of subscribers in the U.S. but has never turned a profit.



One big reason customers won’t pay for music? There’s too much content available for free.

Irish ISP Eircom, working with the record industry, is trying to turn this equation on its head. Instead of asking customers to pay yet another subscription fee for music, Eircom is offering it for free to all broadband subscribers. The company has more than 1.5 million broadband customers according to its most recent quarterly report. (PDF here.)

Customers will be able to sample any of four million tracks, then purchase monthly bundles of downloads for prices that are about 75% cheaper than what iTunes offers–6 Euro for 15 tracks per month, 13 euro for 40 tracks.

The company is combining the new offering with a tougher “four strikes and you’re out” policy for customers whom the Irish equivalent of the RIAA accuse of pirating content. The ISP was sued by the four major labels in 2008 because it was advertising on the Pirate Bay, and eventually settled out of court.

Other ISPs outside the U.S. have experimented with bundling streaming music services, but still expected customers to pay. Unsurprisingly, those experiments have not ended well: most recently, British ISP BSkyB (part of the Murdoch News Corp empire) announced it would end its Sky Songs service in February after little more than a year.

Eircom’s approach makes sense for the music industry, which is struggling to find a replacement for plunging CD sales. If customers are already getting music for “free” (the charges really hidden in their ISP bill), they have less incentive to pirate it. And bundling it with a service that customers are already willing to pay for–Internet access–gets the service to scale immediately.

So how long until Comcast or another big ISP in the U.S. follows suit?

